Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 446 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $172.57 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.93 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -181.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.83.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

