Shell Asset Management Co. Has $455,000 Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $33,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,824,000 after purchasing an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

