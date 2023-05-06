Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Light & Wonder from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $59.50 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

