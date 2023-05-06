TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 239,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in TEGNA by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 443,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 151,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGNA stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.60.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

TGNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

