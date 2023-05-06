Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $1,314,505.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,826 shares in the company, valued at $24,618,307.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

CVLT stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

