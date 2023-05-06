Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.