Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,424 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Assurant by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $190.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.98.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

