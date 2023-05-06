Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $502,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,167,557. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet Stock Down 0.4 %

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $212.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

