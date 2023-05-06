Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Twilio were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

