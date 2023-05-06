Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

ACLS opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.67 and its 200-day moving average is $101.63. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $136.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

