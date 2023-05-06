Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,100 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 19.2 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

