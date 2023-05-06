Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,872,000 after buying an additional 67,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,586,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $328.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.23. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $345.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,680 shares of company stock worth $7,308,867. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

