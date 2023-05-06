Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,828 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chewy were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Raymond James raised Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
Chewy Stock Performance
CHWY opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 301.09 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.