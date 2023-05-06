Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 100 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $275.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.76. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

