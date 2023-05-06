WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

WEX Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of WEX opened at $175.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,355. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.