The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,505 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.