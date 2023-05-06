Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,455 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,223,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.6 %

EME stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

