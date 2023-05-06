Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,562,000 after acquiring an additional 355,658 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DINO. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

