Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,258 shares of company stock valued at $445,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of OTIS opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

