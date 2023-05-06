Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 13,885 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,575,000 after buying an additional 909,512 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,073,000 after purchasing an additional 634,769 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 790,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 599,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

