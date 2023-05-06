AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 256.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 583.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 74,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AME opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

