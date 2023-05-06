Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 11,448 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Olin worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 482,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,930,000 after purchasing an additional 401,297 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OLN opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

