Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,550,000 after purchasing an additional 141,083 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ITT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,646,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,610,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in ITT by 6.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,356,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

ITT Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITT opened at $84.13 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.