Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,381 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,380 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $141.60 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.13.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

