Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 16,052 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,513 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,165,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,119,000 after acquiring an additional 324,506 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,659,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,506,000 after acquiring an additional 446,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

