Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,752 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,153,000 after purchasing an additional 550,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,541 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW opened at $8.61 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

