Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.40 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

OHI stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.