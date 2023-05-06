Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,216 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

