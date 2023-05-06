Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Iridium Communications by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $612,497.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,524.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $612,497.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,524.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $685,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,789 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,471. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Articles

