Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $137.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,941 shares of company stock valued at $54,096,115 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

