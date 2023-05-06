D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $108.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

