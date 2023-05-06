Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,855 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 297,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Welltower Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE WELL opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

