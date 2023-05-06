Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.30 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $5,365,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ResMed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insider Activity

ResMed Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,818,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,818,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $93,859,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,525 shares of company stock worth $7,081,032. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $231.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.54. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

