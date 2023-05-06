Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.26 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 32.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

