Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

