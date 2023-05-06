Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

GTE opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

