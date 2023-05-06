Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
GTE opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71.
About Gran Tierra Energy
