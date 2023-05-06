Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

NYSE LNG opened at $148.19 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

