NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

