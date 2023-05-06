Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Piraeus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Piraeus Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Piraeus Financial Stock Performance

BPIRY opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. Piraeus Financial has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

