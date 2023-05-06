Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MBLY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $37.61 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

