Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to Hold

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KHOTF. Danske started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.