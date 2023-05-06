Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $64.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.07.

Shopify Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.