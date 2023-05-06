Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $64.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.07.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.