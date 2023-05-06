NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

NFI Group Stock Performance

NFI Group stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. NFI Group has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.61.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

