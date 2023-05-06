Pivotal Research Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $3.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Pivotal Research from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATUS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altice USA from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.97 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,954,000 after buying an additional 3,274,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after buying an additional 263,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106,315 shares during the period. Finally, TPG GP A LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

