Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $59.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 18.3 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,557 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

