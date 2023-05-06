Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Lowered to $90.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.92.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $79.46 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

