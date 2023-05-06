BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.15.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Trading Up 17.7 %

BILL stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in BILL by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.