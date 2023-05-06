Barclays Boosts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $80.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.08.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE CAH opened at $83.20 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

