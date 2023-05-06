dYdX (DYDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.77 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. dYdX has a market cap of $382.94 million and $63.77 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One dYdX token can now be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00008367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

