Suku Price Tops $0.0645 on Major Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. Suku has a market capitalization of $11.51 million and $1.15 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suku has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars.

